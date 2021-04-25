Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 14,760 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $86,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $276.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $172.15 and a one year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

