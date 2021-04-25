Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 46,107 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $53,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,272 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 216,031 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

