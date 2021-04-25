Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $143,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

