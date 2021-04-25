Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

HYLS opened at $48.60 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

