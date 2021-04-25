Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

