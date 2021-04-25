Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,660 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $39,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 546.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,087 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 457.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

