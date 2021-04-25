Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 118,071 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,071 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $34,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $60.73.

