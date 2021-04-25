Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 124,506 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,506 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.71% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $35,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.