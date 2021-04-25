Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,051 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Brookfield Renewable worth $23,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

