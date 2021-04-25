Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 131,776 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,776 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $62,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

