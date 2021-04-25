Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $39,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $102.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

