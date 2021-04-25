Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,561 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.82 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.32. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

