Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $27,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $340.43 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $342.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

