Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 49,987 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

