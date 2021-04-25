Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,072 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $35,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.