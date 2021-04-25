Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,548 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $71,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

