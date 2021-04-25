PRIZM 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $932,147.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $25.50 million and $932,147.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001675 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000458 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,891,551 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

