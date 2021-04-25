Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.55 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $2,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,773 shares of company stock worth $22,692,119. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

