Project Pai Market Capitalization Achieves $93.24 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $93.24 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,744,229,042 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,138,241 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

