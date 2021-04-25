Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.87. 1,749,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,022. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

