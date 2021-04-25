Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $114.87 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

