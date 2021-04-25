Prometeus Price Tops $8.76 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $8.76 or 0.00016775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $53.60 million and $319,327.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00715666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.43 or 0.07685708 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

