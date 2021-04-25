ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 377,855 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66.

