ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of ProSight Global worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProSight Global by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.65 on Friday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PROS. Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist cut ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

