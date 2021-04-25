Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00060758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064406 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00273627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

