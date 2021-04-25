ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $121.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

