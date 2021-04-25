ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 4,125 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

