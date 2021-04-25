ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 7,220 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

