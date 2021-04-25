ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

