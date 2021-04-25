ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 23,306 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

