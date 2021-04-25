ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 4,245 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83.

