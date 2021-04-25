ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

