ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 51.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 128,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 42.5% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 202,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

