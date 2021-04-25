ProVise Management Group LLC Has $18.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

