ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988,555 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 309,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

