ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

