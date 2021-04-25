ProVise Management Group LLC Has $44.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

VIG stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

