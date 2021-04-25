ProVise Management Group LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $101.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

