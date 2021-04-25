ProVise Management Group LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 321.2% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.