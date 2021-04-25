ProVise Management Group LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 870,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after purchasing an additional 61,137 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 486,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $54.37 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29.

