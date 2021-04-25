ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 131.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of MGC opened at $147.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $148.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.46.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

