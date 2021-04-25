ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,016,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

