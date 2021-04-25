ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

