ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

