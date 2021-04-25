ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of BHK opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $16.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

