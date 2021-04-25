ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.35 and a 200 day moving average of $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

