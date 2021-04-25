ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $10,013,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,604.8% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100,666 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

