ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.