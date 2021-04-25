ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

BX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $87.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

