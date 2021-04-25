ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. United Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 313,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

